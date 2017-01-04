Does playoff experience matter? Belichick says no

The playoffs are here, and in a single-elimination setting the game becomes more intense. So this makes it more valuable to have experience in playoff games, right?
Wrong, according to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. As told by Patriots safety Devin McCourty.
“I always remember my rookie year when Bill came in there and he always harped on around this time everyone talks about experience and having guys with playoff experience,” McCourty told reporters on Wednesday. “He came in there and said, ‘I don’t give a damn about playoff experience.’ It’s all about who executes and plays their best football this time of year. Whether you’re a guy who’s played in 12 playoff games or whether you’re a rookie, he’s said he’s seen examples of both who have come out and played great and those who have come out and played terrible.
‘He said, ‘Does it help? Maybe.’ He said it doesn’t matter if you don’t come out and play, so I think for those guys, their biggest thing is they’ve played, they’ve played football for years now. Just zero in and playing your best football right now is what’s important and I think they understand that more than anybody because this is what they’ve waited for and this is what they’ve wanted. So you just let those guys go out there and play.”
The question came up in relation to veterans Martellus Bennett and Chris Long, who have limited playoff experience.
“Both of those guys are true professionals, come into work day-in and day-out, put in a lot of work, help the team out,” McCourty said. “I think they’re both ready to go. You look for them to be leaders for even the younger guys or guys that have less NFL experience.”
There’s nevertheless some tangible benefit to having experienced playoff football in the past, if for no reason other than to understand the intensity of postseason action. Still, for players who don’t have playoff experience, part of getting them in the right mindset to play isn’t to say, “Oh, you’re screwed if you don’t have playoff experience.” The better approach is to say, “It doesn’t matter. Now get out there and bust your ass.”
Battle tested. Boy’s club. Men’s League. It’s playoff time, go get your hard hat, lunch pail, and get out there and play.
You know the only thing that does matter? Whatever Belichick says. Everyone else knows nothing compared to this dude.
I agree with him. Every game is a high pressure situation, since there are only sixteen per season and every game could matter whether you even make the playoffs. You don’t want someone who feels any extra pressure. As soon as you start to do anything differently you’re screwed.
when Bill speaks, people listen
Tell that to the Packers fans bc little erriayn chokes all the time. Lol
Packers choke every time so he has to be right.
When Belichick speaks,people listen.
Belichick’s right. Last year, the Patriots were a huge favorites going into the AFCC game against Denver and they lost. Manning outplayed Brady by scoring twice as many TDs. Can’t let that happen this year. Everyone needs to bust their humps whether we face Houston or Oakland.
It’s probably the better tactic to hammer into their heads that it’s just another game, go out there and do your job, doesn’t matter if it’s preseason, postseason or whatever. Go out there, do what you are there to do and maybe you’ll get to play another game before the offseason.
Sounds like Bill all over: do your job.
Just look at Butler. No name scrub but helped the team win the SB. Butler listened to the coaches and worked hard, still does. With the Patriots you have to earn everything. Players who are rejects from other teams somehow flourish with the Patriots. Blue collar hard work, and the players are proud of that.