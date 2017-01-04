Does playoff experience matter? Belichick says no

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 11:38 AM EST

The playoffs are here, and in a single-elimination setting the game becomes more intense. So this makes it more valuable to have experience in playoff games, right?

Wrong, according to Patriots coach Bill Belichick. As told by Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

“I always remember my rookie year when Bill came in there and he always harped on around this time everyone talks about experience and having guys with playoff experience,” McCourty told reporters on Wednesday. “He came in there and said, ‘I don’t give a damn about playoff experience.’ It’s all about who executes and plays their best football this time of year. Whether you’re a guy who’s played in 12 playoff games or whether you’re a rookie, he’s said he’s seen examples of both who have come out and played great and those who have come out and played terrible.

‘He said, ‘Does it help? Maybe.’ He said it doesn’t matter if you don’t come out and play, so I think for those guys, their biggest thing is they’ve played, they’ve played football for years now. Just zero in and playing your best football right now is what’s important and I think they understand that more than anybody because this is what they’ve waited for and this is what they’ve wanted. So you just let those guys go out there and play.”

The question came up in relation to veterans Martellus Bennett and Chris Long, who have limited playoff experience.

“Both of those guys are true professionals, come into work day-in and day-out, put in a lot of work, help the team out,” McCourty said. “I think they’re both ready to go. You look for them to be leaders for even the younger guys or guys that have less NFL experience.”

There’s nevertheless some tangible benefit to having experienced playoff football in the past, if for no reason other than to understand the intensity of postseason action. Still, for players who don’t have playoff experience, part of getting them in the right mindset to play isn’t to say, “Oh, you’re screwed if you don’t have playoff experience.” The better approach is to say, “It doesn’t matter. Now get out there and bust your ass.”