Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie named NFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

The Giants were booked for the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs before their Week 17 game against the Redskins got underway so they knew that they’d be playing a game on the road during Wild Card weekend, which would have made it both easy and understandable if they opted to take things easy in the second half of the game.

The Giants didn’t go that route, however. They played the majority of their starters the entire way and held a 13-10 lead in the final two minutes of the game over a Redskins team that needed a win to advance to the postseason. They would move the ball into Giants territory, but the win would remain out of reach when Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picked off Kirk Cousins.

It was Rodgers-Cromartie’s second interception of the game and the import of the two takeaways made him the choice as the NFC’s final defensive player of the week for the 2016 regular season.

Rodgers-Cromartie has now won weekly honors with three different teams — the Cardinals and Broncos are the others — and the Giants hope he can keep up the good play in Green Bay this weekend.