Edelman named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 9:41 AM EST

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 17 of the 2016 season.

Edelman caught eight passes for a season-high 151 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots beat the Dolphins to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. It was his second 100-yard game of the season.

He also had a rush for six yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the game. He finished the regular season with 98 receptions for 1,106 yards.

Edelman becomes the first Patriots player to win an AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor since Randy Moss in 2007.