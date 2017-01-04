Eight teams can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks in 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2017, 5:59 AM EST

Fans of the Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Eagles, Bears, Buccaneers or Saints may get an up-close view of their training camp this summer.

Those are the eight NFL teams that can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks this year if no other team volunteers.

A team can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks if it meets the following three conditions:

1. It hasn’t appeared on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years.

2. It hasn’t made the playoffs in the last two years.

3. It doesn’t have a new head coach.

If a team volunteers to appear on Hard Knocks, that team would appear on the show because the league prefers not to have to force a team to do it. But in many years, no team volunteers because coaches typically don’t enjoy the intrusion into their training camps. So it will probably be one of those eight teams appearing on HBO this summer.