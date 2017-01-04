Franchise record punt return brings Hill another player of the week award

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 9:51 AM EST

Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill returned another punt for a touchdown last week vs. the Chargers, and Hill on Wednesday was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season.

He becomes the first rookie to win three AFC Player of the Week awards since Chiefs wide receiver Tamarick Vanover in 1995.

His latest award comes after a 95-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter essentially put the Chargers away. It was the longest punt return in franchise history.

Hill scored 12 touchdowns in his rookie season: six receiving, three rushing, two by punt return and one on a free kick return.