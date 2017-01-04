 Skip to content

Jack Del Rio: We trust Connor Cook to go out and lead us

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 2:56 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Outside linebacker Shane Ray #56 of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders and fumbles the ball in the third quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

Injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin have left the Raiders on track to start their third quarterback of the season in Saturday’s Wild Card matchup with the Texans.

It will be more than Connor Cook’s first start of the season, however. The rookie will be making his first NFL start and his first playoff start, something that Raiders coach Jack Del Rio admitted is “not ideal” during a conference call with Houston reporters on Wednesday.

Ideal or not, it’s the position the Raiders are in this weekend and Del Rio is expressing confidence in Cook’s ability to handle the job.

“We trust him to go out there and lead us,” Del Rio said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Cook, a fourth-round pick, went 14-of-21 for 150 yards and a touchdown after McGloin was injured in Week 17. He also threw an interception and fumbled twice, losing one of them during a 24-6 loss to the Broncos.

13 Responses to “Jack Del Rio: We trust Connor Cook to go out and lead us”
  1. aliveguy24 says: Jan 4, 2017 2:57 PM

    Stranger things have happened

  2. donbat67 says: Jan 4, 2017 3:03 PM

    The are playing the Texans after all .

  3. laces out says: Jan 4, 2017 3:03 PM

    plot twist: he doesn’t really trust him

  4. billswillnevermove says: Jan 4, 2017 3:04 PM

    Bye, Bye Oakland!!!

  5. fakebookfreddy says: Jan 4, 2017 3:05 PM

    Good luck with that Jack! Cook was behind McGloin on the depth chart and McGloin was garbage, yes?

  6. thermanmerman99 says: Jan 4, 2017 3:07 PM

    Put this is in the “what the F else is he supposed to say” category of lame cliches

  7. tyelee says: Jan 4, 2017 3:07 PM

    such an unfortnate situation for team and fans after waiting so long to make the playoffs…. end the season with such a great record and then have to rely on your 3rd string QB…

    best of luck!

  9. vipod4ever says: Jan 4, 2017 3:07 PM

    4th round pick with a 2nd round grade, picked by a team with an established starter, backing up someone undrafted…must have been hell in a cell for Cook.

    Well, his narrative and career could change forever on Saturday.

  10. raideralex says: Jan 4, 2017 3:08 PM

    It’s pretty much the reason he was drafted despite having Carr on the team.

    Maybe a year too soon on the ideal plan, but there’s never really an ideal time to get your QB hurt and rely on your backup.

    Oh well, playing with house money now.

    D and run game step up, he proved he can make some downfield throws. It’s on the D and run game.

  11. vipod4ever says: Jan 4, 2017 3:12 PM

    billswillnevermove says:
    Jan 4, 2017 3:04 PM

    Bye, Bye Oakland!!!

    ———-

    Is Doug Whaley aware of your comment?

  12. charger383 says: Jan 4, 2017 3:13 PM

    Here is your big chance Conner

  13. 6ball says: Jan 4, 2017 3:13 PM

    .
    In a statistical oddity, both the line and the over under are at 3.5. The smart money is on the under.
    .

