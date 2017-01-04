Jack Del Rio: We trust Connor Cook to go out and lead us

Injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin have left the Raiders on track to start their third quarterback of the season in Saturday’s Wild Card matchup with the Texans.
It will be more than Connor Cook’s first start of the season, however. The rookie will be making his first NFL start and his first playoff start, something that Raiders coach Jack Del Rio admitted is “not ideal” during a conference call with Houston reporters on Wednesday.
Ideal or not, it’s the position the Raiders are in this weekend and Del Rio is expressing confidence in Cook’s ability to handle the job.
“We trust him to go out there and lead us,” Del Rio said, via the Houston Chronicle.
Cook, a fourth-round pick, went 14-of-21 for 150 yards and a touchdown after McGloin was injured in Week 17. He also threw an interception and fumbled twice, losing one of them during a 24-6 loss to the Broncos.
Stranger things have happened
The are playing the Texans after all .
plot twist: he doesn’t really trust him
Bye, Bye Oakland!!!
Good luck with that Jack! Cook was behind McGloin on the depth chart and McGloin was garbage, yes?
Put this is in the “what the F else is he supposed to say” category of lame cliches
such an unfortnate situation for team and fans after waiting so long to make the playoffs…. end the season with such a great record and then have to rely on your 3rd string QB…
best of luck!
4th round pick with a 2nd round grade, picked by a team with an established starter, backing up someone undrafted…must have been hell in a cell for Cook.
Well, his narrative and career could change forever on Saturday.
It’s pretty much the reason he was drafted despite having Carr on the team.
Maybe a year too soon on the ideal plan, but there’s never really an ideal time to get your QB hurt and rely on your backup.
Oh well, playing with house money now.
D and run game step up, he proved he can make some downfield throws. It’s on the D and run game.
billswillnevermove says:
Jan 4, 2017 3:04 PM
Bye, Bye Oakland!!!
Is Doug Whaley aware of your comment?
Here is your big chance Conner
In a statistical oddity, both the line and the over under are at 3.5. The smart money is on the under.
