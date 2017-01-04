Jack Del Rio: We trust Connor Cook to go out and lead us

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 2:56 PM EST

Injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin have left the Raiders on track to start their third quarterback of the season in Saturday’s Wild Card matchup with the Texans.

It will be more than Connor Cook’s first start of the season, however. The rookie will be making his first NFL start and his first playoff start, something that Raiders coach Jack Del Rio admitted is “not ideal” during a conference call with Houston reporters on Wednesday.

Ideal or not, it’s the position the Raiders are in this weekend and Del Rio is expressing confidence in Cook’s ability to handle the job.

“We trust him to go out there and lead us,” Del Rio said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Cook, a fourth-round pick, went 14-of-21 for 150 yards and a touchdown after McGloin was injured in Week 17. He also threw an interception and fumbled twice, losing one of them during a 24-6 loss to the Broncos.