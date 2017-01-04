Jason Pierre-Paul won’t rule out Divisional Round appearance

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

Not only does Jason Pierre-Paul want to be back on the field by the end of the playoffs, he wants to be on the sidelines for his guys Sunday in Green Bay, even if he’s not ready to play this week.

“The deeper they get, the more likely I’m coming back,’’ Pierre-Paul told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “The guys want me to come back and that makes me want to come back even harder than I did before. I’m doing the best I can to get back and hopefully I can get back before the last game.’’

Asked if that meant the NFC Championship Game, he replied: “Maybe before.”

We know that this week is too soon, after his Dec. 7 sports hernia surgery. But he sent a video recording with his teammates which was played the night before their win at Washington.

Now, he hopes his teammates can win this week so he can make another unexpected comeback for future playoff games.

“We want a ring,’’ Pierre-Paul said. “We’ve got an opportunity to put a ring on our fingers. Hey, they’re in the playoffs, so it’s time for them to run the table.’’

If they’re able to, they’ll likely see Pierre-Paul playing a part in it.