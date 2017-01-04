Jeff Garcia wants to coach the 49ers

As the 49ers search for a new coach, one of the team’s former quarterback’s wants a shot at the job. But he’s sufficiently realistic to know he has no chance.
“Let’s be honest with each other. As much as I believe and feel that I am capable of leading a team, people don’t want you to be able to take the shortcut,” Garcia said Wednesday on KNBR, via NBCBayArea.com. “They want you to go through the process — they want you to start as the assistant, they want you to work your way up to the coordinator, they want you to work your way into that head coach position.”
“They” would be, you know, the owners of NFL teams, who believe that it’s important for a coach to have credibility among the players, the staff, the media, and the fan base. That credibility comes from paying dues and learning the craft and developing skills and growing in to the job.
“I tell you what — the 17 years of professional football experience that I have in my backpocket, and the years of growing up around a father who was a head coach and just being around the game — have prepared me to be the leader of a football team,” Garcia said. “And that’s what this team needs — they need a leader of the football team. . . . They need somebody who is gonna come in and is not gonna take any trash; not gonna take any instability as far as the personality is concerned, and understand that this has to be about the team. It can’t be about your individual success, it can’t be about your individual contract; it’s gotta be about the team.”
On one hand, the 49ers couldn’t do much worse with Garcia than they did with Chip Kelly or Jim Tomsula. On the other hand, it would be a risky move for a team that currently is viewed as one of the most dysfunctional in the league.
With a fine line between thinking outside the box and being effin’ nutty, few would assume that the 49ers have suddenly found the next Bill Walsh in the form of a former quarterback who believes he can do the job.
Hey, if that means we’ll be seeing more of his wife-I’m all for it.
Better chance of starting for the raiders this weekend. Not kidding.
I want to tour with Pearl Jam.
“@&$ in one hand and want in the other.
Again thanks Jeff for that run in 06 with the birds.
Go turn a high school team around. Then turn a college team around. Then call Jed. Jed’s young. He’ll still be around.
With York, never say never.
“If it smells like a rat”…..as they say…
I actually like the idea. Not just any player could pull it off, but a cerebral, gritty guy like Garcia could probably do better than half the coaches in the League right now. When he played he approached the position like a coach on the field.
Chip Kelly got them to 2 wins. Garcia is good for 3 next season.
I’d still like to see it.
“They” would be, you know, the owners of NFL teams, who believe that it’s important for a coach to have credibility among the players, the staff, the media, and the fan base.
______________________
Or maybe in this case “They” would be the owners of the Niners self proclaimed owner. You know, the ones he calls Mom & Dad
He can hire Terrell Owens as his OC.
Give him the job.
Just reading this marks the first time since Harbaugh left that I’ve even associated the 9ers with having a pulse.
that’s unfortunate.
How is it any more laughable than ANOTHER Patriots assistant as ANOTHER team’s savior?
Going 2-14 is effin’ nutty, doing everything one can to find the best person possible for the job of achieving maximum team potential is priceless ‘n’ sane.