Jim Caldwell is safe, #asexpected

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 8:30 AM EST

Some folks in Minnesota gave me a little bit of the business on Sunday and Monday for reporting that Mike Zimmer definitely will be back with the Vikings. Those same folks should be raising the same questions about the ESPN report that Jim Caldwell definitely will be back with the Lions.

Of course he’ll be back. G.M. Bob Quinn, by saying before the season that Caldwell doesn’t have to make it to the playooffs in 2016 to return in 2017, clearly implied that a playoff berth will equate to a ticket for another season.

On Sunday’s Football Night in America, I explained that it would be a shock for Caldwell to be fired even if the Lions failed to make it to the playoffs (and that point, the Giants-Washington game still was unresolved). Once they qualified for the postseason, it was a given that Caldwell would be back.

Given the franchise’s history over the last 25 years, a coach who gets the team to the playoffs twice in three years doesn’t get discarded. He should get a statue.

Last year, Quinn took a long time (arguably too long) to decide to give Caldwell another chance. In hindsight, Quinn made the right move. He surely won’t be making the wrong move now.