Jim Caldwell thankful he’ll be back, won’t discuss contract otherwise

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 12:53 PM EST

On Tuesday, Lions coach Jim Caldwell wouldn’t say whether he’d heard from ownership about being safe for the 2017 season regardless of what happens in the playoffs.

The Lions took the mystery out of the equation on Wednesday by confirming that Caldwell won’t be going anywhere. The coach said Wednesday that he is appreciative and thankful for the support from higher up in the organization, but said that he wasn’t going to answer questions about a contract extension — Caldwell is in the third year of the four-year deal he signed when he initially took the job — or anything else unrelated to Saturday’s game against the Seahawks.

“Now, I have to also say, I want to apologize to you because I’m not going to go into anything other than what I just stated,” Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not going to talk about when discussions happened, if there were discussions. I’m not going to talk about the status of our staff or whatever that might be, because, like I said yesterday, the focus is still about this team. It’s about getting our guys ready. Our guys, all year long, I think, have been absolutely excellent at focusing in on what they have to get done and the next team, the next game moving forward, and we want to keep that focus as such. So we’re not certainly going to add to that and complicate it any more than that.”

A lack of an extension would leave Caldwell as a lame duck heading into next season. If one hasn’t been agreed to or discussed to this point, turning that focus into a win this weekend probably wouldn’t hurt the cause.