Josh McDaniels will have three interviews on Saturday

Barring an upset of the Steelers by the Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots will be facing the winner of Saturday’s game between the Raiders and the Texans. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels probably won’t catch it live.
As explained by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, McDaniels will interview with three teams on Saturday for their vacant head-coaching positions.
The Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers will interview McDaniels in separate suites at a hotel near Gillette Stadium. Those three teams (and only those three teams) would then be able to interview McDaniels a second time in the week after the AFC title game, if the Patriots qualify for Super Bowl LI.
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also will be interviewing for a pair of jobs, with the Rams and Chargers. Likewise, director of player personnel Nick Caserio will interview for the vacant G.M. position in San Francisco.
If all three go, it would be the most upheaval at one time that Bill Belichick has experienced during his time with the team. After winning Super Bowl XLIX against the Eagles, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel left for Notre Dame and Cleveland, respectively.
In early 2009, McDaniels left to coach the Broncos, and V.P. of player personnel Scott Pioli became the G.M. of the Chiefs.
Some believe McDaniels is content to stay in New England and (eventually) replace Belichick. While there’s no guarantee he’s leaving, he’s definitely doing his due diligence.
Some coordinators should just stay put and do what they’re good at…coordinating! There’s a long list of failed OC’s and DC’s as proof. I love what this young man has done for the Pats after failing in Denver.
…..as much as so many owners and fans hate the New England patriots , their employees are HIGHLY sought after !!!………………………….
Tim Tebow is praying someone gives him another chance. It won’t be Denver.
And the BB dynasty was declared officially dead. Every year since 2004, much like a tradition, some sports personality comes out of their hibernation hole, sees it’s shadow and declares that THIS will be the year the BB dynasty dies it’s final death.
Can’t believe the Broncos didn’t want to interview him!
The downside of having a good team – you can’t keep coordinators for very long.
Interesting. Caserio as GM and McDaniels as coach. Both went to DIII John Carroll and played together there.
I hope he and Haley end up in the same division.
Belicheat assistants always fail as HC’s, it’s a fact.🙂
Why do humans always see the grass as greener on the other side? All three of them (Josh, Matt, & Nick) have a great thing going. They’re part of a perennial winning team.
And now they’re interviewing with the likes of the Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers?!?!?!
If I were any of those folks and those teams wanted to offer me a job, i’d chuckle and think “how cute” it is and stay put. I mean its not like they’re getting interviews with teams like the Steelers, Giants, Packers who actually win.
Additionally, out of all those teams i’d say as far away from York as I possibly could. Even the Rams are fairly known for disfunction.
What are these guys thinking?
And both failed miserably.
Are there any successful HC’s from the BB Dynasty?
mototax says:
Jan 4, 2017 10:18 AM
Some coordinators should just stay put and do what they’re good at…coordinating! There’s a long list of failed OC’s and DC’s as proof.
The road to success is paved with failures. If you have never truly failed then you have never truly succeeded.
Failure is only a bad thing when you let it win.
Ironically enough the one psoition that would be the most ideal fit for him now is Denver but that ship has sailed for obvious reasons……best of luck in whatever you do . I hope he stays but hes earned another chance to be a head coach……
And they all fail…but I’d still like my Bills to take a look but make no mistake, they all fail after leaving New England
“Some believe McDaniels is content to stay in New England and (eventually) replace Belichick. ”
That’s a myth. Its well known Belichick has no intention of retiring any time soon. If Josh waits for that it could be 10-15 years.
This claim is propagated by those praying Belichick will retire so they don’t have to face a team coached by him any more, and is based on nothing other than wishful hoping.
What the hell are you fools talking about? Complex much. Nobody’s said spit.
jonathankrobinson424 says:
Jan 4, 2017 10:18 AM
Yes but, unfortunately for those teams, Bill Belichick has not been the one seeking other employment.
OTOH, some ex-Pats employees who came up through their personnel department seem to be improving their teams. The GMs in Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa and Tennessee all came through the Pats personnel department and things seem to be improving in those cities.
The Patriots should fear the loss of Casserio. In recent years they’ve lost personnel men John Robinson and Bob Quinn to Tennessee and Detroit respectively.
His interview with the 49ers will go as follows:
“Will the Yorks be selling before my starting day? Great talk, the door is over there.”
wow are there a lot of teams out there that want what the Pats have. a lot of fans too😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
“How about we interview you” -Step Brothers.