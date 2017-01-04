 Skip to content

Josh McDaniels will have three interviews on Saturday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 10:12 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Barring an upset of the Steelers by the Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots will be facing the winner of Saturday’s game between the Raiders and the Texans. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels probably won’t catch it live.

As explained by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, McDaniels will interview with three teams on Saturday for their vacant head-coaching positions.

The Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers will interview McDaniels in separate suites at a hotel near Gillette Stadium. Those three teams (and only those three teams) would then be able to interview McDaniels a second time in the week after the AFC title game, if the Patriots qualify for Super Bowl LI.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also will be interviewing for a pair of jobs, with the Rams and Chargers. Likewise, director of player personnel Nick Caserio will interview for the vacant G.M. position in San Francisco.

If all three go, it would be the most upheaval at one time that Bill Belichick has experienced during his time with the team. After winning Super Bowl XLIX against the Eagles, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel left for Notre Dame and Cleveland, respectively.

In early 2009, McDaniels left to coach the Broncos, and V.P. of player personnel Scott Pioli became the G.M. of the Chiefs.

Some believe McDaniels is content to stay in New England and (eventually) replace Belichick. While there’s no guarantee he’s leaving, he’s definitely doing his due diligence.

21 Responses to “Josh McDaniels will have three interviews on Saturday”
  1. mototax says: Jan 4, 2017 10:18 AM

    Some coordinators should just stay put and do what they’re good at…coordinating! There’s a long list of failed OC’s and DC’s as proof. I love what this young man has done for the Pats after failing in Denver.

  2. jonathankrobinson424 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:18 AM

    …..as much as so many owners and fans hate the New England patriots , their employees are HIGHLY sought after !!!………………………….

  3. rogerdw66 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:20 AM

    Tim Tebow is praying someone gives him another chance. It won’t be Denver.

  4. factschecker says: Jan 4, 2017 10:23 AM

  5. touchdownelvis says: Jan 4, 2017 10:27 AM

    Can’t believe the Broncos didn’t want to interview him!

  6. Rdog says: Jan 4, 2017 10:31 AM

    The downside of having a good team – you can’t keep coordinators for very long.

  7. mapedog1 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:32 AM

    Interesting. Caserio as GM and McDaniels as coach. Both went to DIII John Carroll and played together there.

  8. jbaxt says: Jan 4, 2017 10:33 AM

    I hope he and Haley end up in the same division.

  9. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Jan 4, 2017 10:37 AM

    Belicheat assistants always fail as HC’s, it’s a fact.🙂

  10. firecracker87 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:37 AM

    Why do humans always see the grass as greener on the other side? All three of them (Josh, Matt, & Nick) have a great thing going. They’re part of a perennial winning team.

    And now they’re interviewing with the likes of the Rams, Jaguars, and 49ers?!?!?!

    If I were any of those folks and those teams wanted to offer me a job, i’d chuckle and think “how cute” it is and stay put. I mean its not like they’re getting interviews with teams like the Steelers, Giants, Packers who actually win.

    Additionally, out of all those teams i’d say as far away from York as I possibly could. Even the Rams are fairly known for disfunction.

    What are these guys thinking?

  11. jjackwagon says: Jan 4, 2017 10:39 AM

    Are there any successful HC’s from the BB Dynasty?

  12. factschecker says: Jan 4, 2017 10:39 AM

  13. TB12RALLYCRY says: Jan 4, 2017 10:40 AM

    Ironically enough the one psoition that would be the most ideal fit for him now is Denver but that ship has sailed for obvious reasons……best of luck in whatever you do . I hope he stays but hes earned another chance to be a head coach……

  14. onebuffalove716 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:41 AM

  15. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:43 AM

    “Some believe McDaniels is content to stay in New England and (eventually) replace Belichick. ”

    That’s a myth. Its well known Belichick has no intention of retiring any time soon. If Josh waits for that it could be 10-15 years.

    This claim is propagated by those praying Belichick will retire so they don’t have to face a team coached by him any more, and is based on nothing other than wishful hoping.

  16. gofor2with3pointlead says: Jan 4, 2017 10:43 AM

    What the hell are you fools talking about? Complex much. Nobody’s said spit.

  17. whywerule says: Jan 4, 2017 10:43 AM

  18. 6ball says: Jan 4, 2017 10:46 AM

    .
    The Patriots should fear the loss of Casserio. In recent years they’ve lost personnel men John Robinson and Bob Quinn to Tennessee and Detroit respectively.
    .

  19. mogogo1 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:46 AM

    His interview with the 49ers will go as follows:
    “Will the Yorks be selling before my starting day? Great talk, the door is over there.”

  20. 12coltsfan12 says: Jan 4, 2017 10:46 AM

    wow are there a lot of teams out there that want what the Pats have. a lot of fans too😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

  21. therealraider says: Jan 4, 2017 10:49 AM

    “How about we interview you” -Step Brothers.

Leave a Reply

