Kendall Wright says goodbye to the Titans

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 6:56 AM EST

Free agency doesn’t start until March, but wide receiver Kendall Wright is already feeling like a former member of the Titans.

Wright, said that the team on the field in Week 17 foreshadowed next year’s Titans team “and I am not a part of the 2017 Tennessee Titans” after being left on the inactive list. It was the fifth time that Wright was inactive due to coach’s choice or injury during a season that saw him play a limited role in the offense.

The 2012 first-round pick said that while things didn’t go as hoped in the standings during his time in Tennessee, the team has “something good” going on right now. Wright hopes for the same at his next stop.

“I enjoyed all my years here,” Wright said, via the team’s website. “We had ups and downs, and I played with a lot of quarterbacks, and for my final few years here, for us to have a quarterback and to run some of the things we were running, it was fun and I enjoyed it. … I’ll miss it. I’ll be glad to see what I can do and make a team fall in love with me and go and do what I know I can do.”

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said the team hasn’t made any decisions regarding Wright’s future, but the receiver’s comments make his offseason intentions seem pretty clear. Wright has 280 passes for 3,244 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career with the Titans.