Mario Williams’ days in Miami are drawing nigh

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 6:47 AM EST

There was a lot of noise surrounding the Dolphins’ addition of Mario Williams last offseason. But it appears his time there is going to end quietly.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Williams will be released this offseason, before they’re on the hook for any more of the two-year deal they gave him last offseason.

Williams was a healthy scratch from last week’s game against the Patriots, making it clear he’s not in their plans. He started the first five games of the season and had one sack. He was then benched, called out by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and continued to do not much. He didn’t have a single tackle in December.

He’ll also turn 32 later this month and would be expensive in 2017, making it an easy call. He has the sixth-highest cap charge on the team this year.

The Dolphins would have to guarantee $3.5 million of his $8.485 million salary if he’s on the roster the fifth day of the league year (in March). He will not be.