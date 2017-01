Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after lighting up the Saints last Sunday.

Ryan threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons locked up the NFC’s No. 2 seed in a 38-32 win.

Ryan is an MVP candidate after finishing the regular season with 4,944 yards passing, 38 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

The player of the week award is Ryan’s eighth, the most by any Falcons player.