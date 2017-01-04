Matt Ryan not feeling added pressure for playoffs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 9:49 AM EST

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan went to the playoffs four times in his first five NFL seasons, but won just one game during those trips and went three years without a postseason appearance before leading the team to a division title this year.

Either of those things could be seen as a cause for increased urgency to make something big happen this season, as could the fact that Ryan has put together a season worthy of MVP consideration while playing with the most potent offense of his career. Ryan said he isn’t concerned about “the outside noise” and that he isn’t putting any more pressure on himself than normal.

“I don’t think so,” Ryan said on 680 The Fan, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We’ve won in the playoffs before. I don’t really worry about that too much. For me, it’s about how do we get the one win next week, whoever it’s going to be against. I think putting any more pressure on yourself, other than that, is a waste of time.”

Ryan did not play well in his first three postseason games, all of which were losses, but he turned in better results on the way to an NFC title game loss to the 49ers after the 2012 season. The same kind of performance this year could push the Falcons even further in what would have to go down as Ryan’s best NFL campaign.