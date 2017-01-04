NFL’s stadium and finance committees to meet on January 11

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

As the Chargers close in on a January 15 deadline for exercising their option to move to L.A., a pair of key NFL committees have scheduled a joint meeting for four days before the window closes.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the meeting was recently scheduled, and that it will address stadium situations in San Diego, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

With plenty of signs pointing toward a move by the Chargers back to L.A., where they played their first season in 1960, Acee writes that the Chargers have asked the league to help the team remain in San Diego.

Any solution would entail finding money to close the divide between the intended contributions toward stadium construction costs by the Chargers and the NFL and the full price of a stadium. With San Diego State willing to kick in $100 million for the new venue, a gap of $100 million to $175 million remains.

It’s possible (and this is PFT-concocted semi-informed speculation) that the gap could be bridged by Rams owner Stan Kroenke writing a check for the difference, in order to keep the L.A. market to himself. Any such commitment would necessarily entail a promise that no one else would later move to L.A.

That possibility, which emerged as league insiders spitballed possibilities following the colossal failure of the stadium ballot measure in November, initially was disregarded because of the magnitude of the gap. If the gap is under $200 million, Kroenke may be inclined to consider making a payment to secure exclusive dibs on Los Angeles — unless, of course, he’s willing to compete with the Chargers for L.A. dollars because Kroenke still makes money from having 10 more NFL games at the stadium the Rams will open in Inglewood two years from now.

The missing money also could come from the San Diego general fund, but a vote would be required in 2018 or 2020. The threshold for the contribution would be only 50 percent since no tax hike would be involved. However, the public vote conducted two months ago, which needed a 66-percent supermajority, didn’t even make it to 50 percent.