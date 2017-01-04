NFL’s stadium and finance committees to meet on January 11

As the Chargers close in on a January 15 deadline for exercising their option to move to L.A., a pair of key NFL committees have scheduled a joint meeting for four days before the window closes.
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the meeting was recently scheduled, and that it will address stadium situations in San Diego, Oakland, and Los Angeles.
With plenty of signs pointing toward a move by the Chargers back to L.A., where they played their first season in 1960, Acee writes that the Chargers have asked the league to help the team remain in San Diego.
Any solution would entail finding money to close the divide between the intended contributions toward stadium construction costs by the Chargers and the NFL and the full price of a stadium. With San Diego State willing to kick in $100 million for the new venue, a gap of $100 million to $175 million remains.
It’s possible (and this is PFT-concocted semi-informed speculation) that the gap could be bridged by Rams owner Stan Kroenke writing a check for the difference, in order to keep the L.A. market to himself. Any such commitment would necessarily entail a promise that no one else would later move to L.A.
That possibility, which emerged as league insiders spitballed possibilities following the colossal failure of the stadium ballot measure in November, initially was disregarded because of the magnitude of the gap. If the gap is under $200 million, Kroenke may be inclined to consider making a payment to secure exclusive dibs on Los Angeles — unless, of course, he’s willing to compete with the Chargers for L.A. dollars because Kroenke still makes money from having 10 more NFL games at the stadium the Rams will open in Inglewood two years from now.
The missing money also could come from the San Diego general fund, but a vote would be required in 2018 or 2020. The threshold for the contribution would be only 50 percent since no tax hike would be involved. However, the public vote conducted two months ago, which needed a 66-percent supermajority, didn’t even make it to 50 percent.
Yeah, those crooked owners will help the Chargers, but they won’t do anything to help the Raiders!
Hopefully SD’s total refusal to give taxpayers money to billionaire put and end to this long standing con scheme.
English football build their own stadiums because they take all the profits. American Football, get stadiums built by taxpayers, but take all the profits. Enough.
I vote for moving the team to England.
The ‘Cheltenham Chargers’ has a nice ring to it.
Let me get this right…. come up with under $200 million and stay …or….PAY $650 million to move and be a tenant.
If the owner can come up with $650 to move. How about coming up with the $200 million to stay by yourself!!!!
This situations highlights just how great of an owner Bob Kraft is in comparison to some other owners. He built Gillette Stadium with his own money. He owns most of the parking lots around the stadium. He had a large retail and entertainment complex built adjacent to the stadium which brings in a lot of people the 350 plus days a year there isn’t a game. The Revolution play at Gillette. The stadium hosts several concerts and other events throughout the year.
Stadium should not be funded by taxpayers at all! The problem is that NFL bylaws would not allow owners to put the team up as collateral and some owners are not rich enough to be able to write the checks themselves. Guys like Mike Brown, Dean Spanos, and others while they may be billionaires on paper because of the value of their franchises they do not have the liquid cash to be able to do it so the NFL should Step Up!
spotsdad says:
Jan 4, 2017 5:26 PM
The NFL is profitable enough of a franchise that they can start a stadium fund for ALL teams. Each franchise contributes into it yearly, and when you need a new stadium you simple apply for said funds. All teams will need a new stadium at some point. No more begging taxpayers.
—————–
This is the best idea I’ve seen on this topic. Spot on.
I live in LA. This town hardly cares for the Rams, and they have history. Bringing the Chargers here would be such a disaster. It’s such a bad idea I kind of want to see it happen.
San Diego and Oakland aren’t NFL cities anymore. Raiders and Chargers will be moving. The economic opportunity in Las Vegas is amazing. The Chargers should consider STL and San Antonio, but can exercise their L.A. option
Oh, those poor, poor billionaires! How dare we tell them to build their own playhouses! Where’s the fainting couch?
How about getting a group of investors together, building a stadium, and rent it to the team. Plus like Kraft, they could own the parking lots, hotels, and strip malls next to it.They could even go public and sell stock like a REIT. The C
Or maybe Mark Davis jumps in and says I will kick in the $100-150 million gap with a promise that the NFL green lights the Las Vegas move.
Why does LA need 2 teams? They weren’t even filling the stadium for the Rams in their return year. There are other cities that deserve teams. Also why do owners have to hold tax payers hostage? Why not build it themselves?