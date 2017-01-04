Odell Beckham Jr. only talking Packers, not boats or Bieber

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 5:41 PM EST

Maybe some day there will be a book about it. Or at least a music video.

But for the moment, Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz have nothing to say about their day-off partying in Miami, which included Justin Bieber and shirtless boat pictures.

“I’m really focused on the Packers and the Giants,” Beckham said, via Connor Hughes of NJ.com. “Any of those questions, whenever you want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we can do that after the playoffs.”

Beckham and Cruz and some teammates created a sensation by skipping down to Miami after Sunday’s win in Washington, with photos of them at a club with Bieber and posing while wearing jeans and boots but no shirts on a boat with Trey Songz blew up the internet.

Coach Ben McAdoo wasn’t really bothered by it, and it gave quarterback Eli Manning a chance to use some of his dad jokes. But otherwise, the hysteria has mostly been contained to the old and the humorless.

“Not surprised,” Cruz said of the reaction. “But we move along. It’s all about Green Bay now. We’re already a couple of days removed from that. Green Bay is the focus.”

And it will be until or unless the Giants lose, or Beckham and Cruz make mistakes. And then it will become a new version of the Tony Romo trip to Cabo, i.e. the thing that really isn’t a big deal but becomes one post facto.