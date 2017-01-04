Ohio State QB says he’s going back to school

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 5:59 PM EST

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett tweeted on Wednesday that he will return to Ohio State for his senior season.

Though he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a fourth-year junior and third-year starter in 2016, Barrett arguably had his worst season and it’s not a certainty that would have been picked had he entered the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over the last four games of 2016 Barrett completed just 54 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. That’s a steep dropoff for a career 63 percent passer with a 69-21 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Barrett holds school records for touchdown passes and most touchdowns accounted for in a career (100) and a single season (45 in 2014), and in 2017 he’ll have a chance to again put up big numbers and catch the eye of NFL talent evaluators. A native of Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett is listed by Ohio State at 6-foot-2.

Also Wednesday, Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced that he will enter the 2017 draft. McMillan was a team captain last season, a second-team All-American and finalist for the Butkus and Lott awards, and his announcement regarding the NFL comes as no surprise.

Earlier this week, Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Malik Hooker announced that they’re giving up their remaining eligibility to enter this year’s draft.