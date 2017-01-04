Packers calling up rookie cornerback to address injury issues

The Packers will promote rookie cornerback Herb Waters from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s NFC wildcard game vs. the Giants.
The Packers lost three cornerbacks to injury in last week’s win over the Lions. Quentin Rollins was taken to the hospital due to a neck injury, and though he’s back with the team he’s in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. Damarious Randall, who has a knee injury, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Waters went undrafted last spring and signed with the Packers as a wide receiver. He began a position switch after signing with the team’s practice squad at the start of the regular season.
Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that cornerback Makinton Dorleant, who injured his knee last week, would be placed on injured reserve to make room for Waters on the 53-man roster.
They’re going to get killed by Beckham and the Giants.
Let’s watch Packers corners get killed by Giants.
And the peasants wonder why we contend every single year.
They don’t get a rush on Eli, he’s gonna do to them what he did to them in 2011 with Nicks and Cruz.
Everyone has been able to move the ball vs. GB. I think any sane Packer fan knows they struggle forcing the opponent into punting.
So GB needs to start fast on offense and not let the foot of the gas. Then the defense is going to need to force some turnovers, but also need to be smart and choosing spots to when be aggressive, not selling out for the ball and forgetting to cover or tackle.