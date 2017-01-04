Packers calling up rookie cornerback to address injury issues

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 6:52 PM EST

The Packers will promote rookie cornerback Herb Waters from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s NFC wildcard game vs. the Giants.

The Packers lost three cornerbacks to injury in last week’s win over the Lions. Quentin Rollins was taken to the hospital due to a neck injury, and though he’s back with the team he’s in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. Damarious Randall, who has a knee injury, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Waters went undrafted last spring and signed with the Packers as a wide receiver. He began a position switch after signing with the team’s practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that cornerback Makinton Dorleant, who injured his knee last week, would be placed on injured reserve to make room for Waters on the 53-man roster.