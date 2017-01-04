 Skip to content

Packers have 14 players on injury report

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 7:13 PM EST
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass the ball past Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers during first half action at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the Packers prepare to host the Giants, more than 25 percent of the roster appeared on Wednesday’s injury report.

Linebacker Julius Peppers got the day off; the other 13 names on the list have injuries.

Not practicing were cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion), and linebacker Joe Thomas (back). Limited were receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand), guard T.J. Lang (foot), linebacker Nick Perry (hand), and cornerback Damarious Randall (knee).

Fully participating were tackle Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder), fullback Aaron Ripkowski (hamstring), tackle Jason Spriggs (shoulder), and center/guard JC Tretter (knee).

The Giants-Packers game will be played Sunday afternoon. Twice since 2007, the Giants have beaten Green Bay in the postseason at Lambeau Field.

4 Responses to “Packers have 14 players on injury report”
  1. abrasion says: Jan 4, 2017 7:25 PM

    I see they are getting the excuses ready for the inevitable discount double choke.

  2. thefootballgodssay says: Jan 4, 2017 7:29 PM

    GIANTS 23
    Packers 20

  3. The Almighty Cabbage says: Jan 4, 2017 7:31 PM

    abrasion says:
    Jan 4, 2017 7:25 PM

    I see they are getting the excuses ready for the inevitable discount double choke.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Aaaw, how cute. So which loser team that’s out of the playoffs do you root for?

  4. f1restarter says: Jan 4, 2017 7:42 PM

    Sort of reminds me of 2010.

