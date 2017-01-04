Packers have 14 players on injury report

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 7:13 PM EST

As the Packers prepare to host the Giants, more than 25 percent of the roster appeared on Wednesday’s injury report.

Linebacker Julius Peppers got the day off; the other 13 names on the list have injuries.

Not practicing were cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion), running back James Starks (concussion), and linebacker Joe Thomas (back). Limited were receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand), guard T.J. Lang (foot), linebacker Nick Perry (hand), and cornerback Damarious Randall (knee).

Fully participating were tackle Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder), fullback Aaron Ripkowski (hamstring), tackle Jason Spriggs (shoulder), and center/guard JC Tretter (knee).

The Giants-Packers game will be played Sunday afternoon. Twice since 2007, the Giants have beaten Green Bay in the postseason at Lambeau Field.