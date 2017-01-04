Randall Cobb practicing on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb hoped that sitting out Week 16 with an ankle injury would allow him to play in Week 17 against the Lions, but things didn’t work out that way.

Cobb sat out the entire week of practice and was left on the inactive list for the game. That didn’t stop the Packers from beating Detroit to set up a Wild Card round game at home against the Giants on Sunday.

Cobb is practicing on Wednesday ahead of that game and coach Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the team will “get an idea” about where Cobb is at in his recovery. Thursday’s participation level will reflect their assessment and provide a hint about whether he’ll be able to play this weekend.

If Cobb isn’t 100 percent, the Packers probably won’t feel a great need to push him back into the lineup. Geronimo Allison has provided them with eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in the last two games while seeing time alongside Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams at receiver.