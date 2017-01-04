Real question for Jim Caldwell: Does he get a new contract?

The Lions have confirmed that head coach Jim Caldwell will be back next season, and that’s no surprise: Playoff teams rarely fire their head coaches, and when they do it’s usually a team that has fallen short of expectations (like in John Fox’s last year with the Broncos, when a Super Bowl contender lost its first playoff game), not a team that has exceeded expectations like this year’s Lions.
What the Lions haven’t said, however, is what the status of Caldwell’s contract is.
Caldwell is wrapping up his third season on a four-year deal he signed in 2014. If the Lions announce this offseason that they’ve signed him to a long-term contract extension, then case closed: Caldwell is the Lions’ guy, and G.M. Bob Quinn believes the right coach is in place for the long run.
But if the Lions either make Caldwell coach next year in the final year of his contract (which is rare in the NFL) or give him only a token one-year extension, that’s a sure sign that Caldwell is coaching for his job in 2017. Only a long-term extension can give Caldwell any real job security beyond next season.
Of course, Caldwell and his team have the opportunity to make all this moot in the coming weeks: If the Lions get to the Super Bowl, they’d certainly extend Caldwell in the offseason. If the Lions lose in Seattle on Saturday, Caldwell will still coach the team in 2017, but he may be out of work a year from now.
Why the need for coaches to get extensions? Plenty of players play on the last year of their contracts every season. It is the reason for the term “contract year”. I can maybe see the reasoning on college, as it helps with recruiting if it looks like the coach has stability. But, in the pros, they players have much less movement, so a coach on a one year deal isn’t going to scare off most free agents, as most of them are just looking for the best deal. Caldwell deserves to stay, but nothing wrong with making him prove it next season.
Smart decision, of course all the haters and other armchair GMs(who are mostly clueless) will diss the move. I’ll take a calm and cool coach over some emotional hothead
Lions have overachieved this year, mainly due to Stafford bringing up his play. Keeping JBC as OC is a no brainer. Quinn’s first draft was solid–by mostly targeting the trenches, he’s laying a foundation just like the Cowboys did a few years back. Next comes some defensive playmakers and smart FA signings and no reason this team won’t be back in the playoffs next year.
I don’t think Caldwell has earned a long term extension yet, but maybe one or two years. Mrs Ford will put the $$ up for this.
Nope. He should get what amounts to one-year prove-it deals forever. Martha Firestone Ford is not someone you want to disappoint. Also, she finds your lack of faith disturbing
No, let him prove his value in 2017, THEN if the team does well he has proved that 2016 was not a fluke.