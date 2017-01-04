 Skip to content

Report: Gregory decision coming next week

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 8:09 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Byron Marshall #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs from Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defatted the Cowboys 27-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

The status of Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will be known before the Cowboys open the playoffs next week, the Fort Worth Star-Telegam reported Wednesday evening.

Gregory flew to New York Tuesday to appeal a pending suspension of at least a year for missing a drug test.

Gregory, who was back with the team Wednesday, said he doesn’t know what the final outcome of his appeal hearing will be. He was suspended for the first 14 games of this season for two violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. He withdrew an appeal of that suspension in September.

The Cowboys haven’t had Gregory available long enough to have him a key part of their plans, but he recorded his first career sack in last weekend’s regular-season finale.

3 Responses to “Report: Gregory decision coming next week”
  1. nj22 says: Jan 4, 2017 8:14 PM

    Translation. If NY wins Commissioner Mara doesn’t let him play.

  2. The Truth says: Jan 4, 2017 8:17 PM

    Can someone explain why Gregory is gonna get nailed but a criminal like floyd (6 CRIMINAL CHARGES) plus his 3rd dui is playing ?

  3. touchdownamericasteam says: Jan 4, 2017 8:21 PM

    He’s not playing, nor should he. The guy couldn’t keep his nose clean and contributed on a limited basis in two games. He should be suspended for another year, not have a seat on a playoff team. Maybe then he will get his mind right, but I doubt it.

