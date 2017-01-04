Report: Gregory decision coming next week

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 8:09 PM EST

The status of Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will be known before the Cowboys open the playoffs next week, the Fort Worth Star-Telegam reported Wednesday evening.

Gregory flew to New York Tuesday to appeal a pending suspension of at least a year for missing a drug test.

Gregory, who was back with the team Wednesday, said he doesn’t know what the final outcome of his appeal hearing will be. He was suspended for the first 14 games of this season for two violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. He withdrew an appeal of that suspension in September.

The Cowboys haven’t had Gregory available long enough to have him a key part of their plans, but he recorded his first career sack in last weekend’s regular-season finale.