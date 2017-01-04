Report: Gregory decision coming next week

The status of Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will be known before the Cowboys open the playoffs next week, the Fort Worth Star-Telegam reported Wednesday evening.
Gregory flew to New York Tuesday to appeal a pending suspension of at least a year for missing a drug test.
Gregory, who was back with the team Wednesday, said he doesn’t know what the final outcome of his appeal hearing will be. He was suspended for the first 14 games of this season for two violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. He withdrew an appeal of that suspension in September.
The Cowboys haven’t had Gregory available long enough to have him a key part of their plans, but he recorded his first career sack in last weekend’s regular-season finale.
Translation. If NY wins Commissioner Mara doesn’t let him play.
Can someone explain why Gregory is gonna get nailed but a criminal like floyd (6 CRIMINAL CHARGES) plus his 3rd dui is playing ?
He’s not playing, nor should he. The guy couldn’t keep his nose clean and contributed on a limited basis in two games. He should be suspended for another year, not have a seat on a playoff team. Maybe then he will get his mind right, but I doubt it.