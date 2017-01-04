Richard Sherman denies existence of “boycott” while reiterating intention to not speak

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 9:56 PM EST

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman disagrees with the perception that he’s boycotting the media. While he engages in what can only be described as a boycott of the media.

Possibly in response to the PFT item that uses the “B” word in the headline, Sherman said this on Twitter: “Hahaha I’m boycotting? I sat at my locker and Liz [Mathews of 710 ESPN] was the only person to ask anything. I understand that I can write my own story.”

Apparently, the question Liz Mathews asked was, “Are you speaking today?” The answer was, “No.”

So, technically, he didn’t boycott the media. He answered the threshold question regarding whether he had anything to say.

“If I have something to say then I will write it myself,” Sherman added. “But as Denzel said for them ‘it’s about being 1st not necessarily being right.'”

If Richard wants to play the #fakenews card, that’s his prerogative. But this isn’t about anyone rushing to print with a story that wasn’t true. This is about Richard objecting to the criticism of his words and actions during and after last month’s win over the Rams regarding objections to offensive play-calling and a threat to ruin the career of a reporter who apparently was being too aggressive for Richard’s liking.

Whatever label he uses (and it looks, walks, and quacks like a boycott), refusing to talk to the media is a violation of league policy. Eventually, the league will fine him for it. As he knows from his time on the same team with Marshawn Lynch.