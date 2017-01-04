Robert Mathis goes out as the AFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

Last Sunday was going to be a memorable game for Colts linebacker Robert Mathis regardless of how things played out against the Jaguars.

Mathis announced before the game that it would be his final one as an NFL player, but he made sure that there would be more than nostalgia to make the day a special one. Mathis recorded the 123rd sack of his career when he dropped Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles in the fourth quarter and made the play even bigger by both forcing and recovering a fumble.

The Colts would go on to win the game 24-20 and Mathis would go on to be named the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s the fifth time that Mathis has been so honored, tying him with longtime running mate Dwight Freeney for the most in franchise history.

Along with a Super Bowl ring, those awards and sacks are why Mathis is going to be a member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor sometime soon and why he’s likely to be a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point down the road as well.