Robert Mathis goes out as the AFC defensive player of the week

Last Sunday was going to be a memorable game for Colts linebacker Robert Mathis regardless of how things played out against the Jaguars.
Mathis announced before the game that it would be his final one as an NFL player, but he made sure that there would be more than nostalgia to make the day a special one. Mathis recorded the 123rd sack of his career when he dropped Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles in the fourth quarter and made the play even bigger by both forcing and recovering a fumble.
The Colts would go on to win the game 24-20 and Mathis would go on to be named the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s the fifth time that Mathis has been so honored, tying him with longtime running mate Dwight Freeney for the most in franchise history.
Along with a Super Bowl ring, those awards and sacks are why Mathis is going to be a member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor sometime soon and why he’s likely to be a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point down the road as well.
Get a banner ready
Always a guy the Pats had to gameplan for. Him and Freeny coming off the edges was a nightmare. Always respect a worthy opponent, glad to see him go out in a good way.
Happy Trails.
HOF
Rigged due to retirement.
not many players have as many AFC South FINALIST trophies as this guy….a true colt, through & through!!!
112 regular season road games. That’s a lot of airplane rides. The cool part is the fairy tale ending to an amazing career. Does it get any better than that?