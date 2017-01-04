Ryan Pace: Big decision to make on Alshon Jeffery

After the Bears lost to the Vikings in Week 17 to drop their record to 3-13 on the season, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery showed some unexpected confidence about what’s next for the team.
Jeffery said he would “guarantee you we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year,” which was notable for both its level of optimism and the fact that Jeffery was including himself as a member of the 2017 Bears. Jeffery played out this year on the franchise tag, which leaves him in position to be a free agent this offseason.
Jeffery missed four games while serving a suspension and ended the year with 52 catches for 821 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries limited him to nine games in 2015, which is among the things that General Manager Ryan Pace will have to weigh when it comes to his “big decision” on Jeffery’s future with the franchise.
“He’s an extremely talented player that has high expectations for himself,” Pace said in a Wednesday press conference. “I don’t feel like this season he really got into a rhythm that he would have liked to have gotten into. I think that was because of a lot of different quarterback play. And also he missed four games. It’s hard for him to get in a rhythm and showcase what he can do.”
A long-term deal is a possibility while a second franchise tag would cost the Bears north of $17 million for 2017. Their cap space could handle either option without limiting too many things they’d like to do this offseason. It wouldn’t settle the quarterback situation, though, and the Bears may decide that spreading their resources around to more places better serves the quest for that Super Bowl than a big price tag for Jeffery.
The Bears are in a quandry with him. He’ll want more money than the Bears want to spend but Pace can’t afford to let him walk and then spend a high draft pick to replace him similar to what happened his first year with Brandon Marshall.
Even with the 4-game suspension and otherwise subpar numbers this season, he has a lot of leverage over the Bears and even more so with there being no evidence so far that Kevin White will ever amount to anything. And the fact he was voted a captain tells you he has juice in the locker room as well.
I would not give him anything close to the $14.9M per year he was slated to earn in 2016. I think his PED suspension and conservative offensive strategy ruined him as a #1.
I would offer $10M per on a 4 year deal, with escalating guaranteed money on playing time and stats, and let someone else overpay.
The Bears are not going to get better on offense without major additions to their skill positions. Right now, the Bears have no receivers that are polished route runners. All of them are basketball players, so they need to add different types of players, either speed guys, or separation guys. Jeffery is the same as Meredith and White in that they don’t run great routes, and only White has speed (if he comes back 100% from the broken leg).
They need at least one WR, and at least one TE, with or without Jeffery. If the Bears bring Cutler back, I would push harder to sign Jeffery. If they go with Hoyer and a rookie, no reason to bring him back. Hoyer won’t look for jump ball throws. He plays it too safe.
The Bears would be the biggest fools in the NFL if they let Alshon walk. The dude is not only your only receiving threat, but his skill set puts him in the top 5 of the NFL. What do they have to gain for letting him go? A few million dollars? He is worth more than a first round pick based on what he can bring and his status as almost the only playmaker on the Bears. He is also 26 so he still has most of his career ahead of him.
If I am Ryan Pace, Alshon will never leave the Bears ever, even if they have to franchise him again and again.