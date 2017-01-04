Seahawks make Devin Hester signing official

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 4:24 PM EST

Tuesday night brought reports that veteran returner Devin Hester would be joining the Seahawks for their playoff run and Wednesday brought confirmation from the team.

Seattle announced that they have signed Hester to their 53-man roster. Safety Tyvis Powell has been waived to make room for Hester.

Hester spent most of this season with the Ravens and appeared in 12 games before Baltimore decided to move on without him. Hester averaged 24.5 yards on kickoff returns and 7.2 yards on punt returns while with the Ravens and did not add to his NFL-record total of 20 return touchdowns.

The Seahawks lost returner Tyler Lockett to a broken leg late in the regular season. They used Richard Sherman as a punt returner in Week 17, something they’d surely like to avoid as the playoffs unfold even if Sherman fair caught four of the five kicks he fielded against the 49ers.