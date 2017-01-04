 Skip to content

Tannehill not practicing today, but not ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2017, 12:46 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 12: Head coach Adam Gase of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill #17 and Matt Moore #8 during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 27-10. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is not practicing today as Miami gets ready for its Sunday playoff opener at Pittsburgh. But that doesn’t mean Matt Moore is definitely starting.

Miami coach Adam Gase told Pittsburgh reporters today that Tannehill could be back on the practice field tomorrow and would start on Sunday if he can show he’s ready to go after a knee sprain that cut short his regular season.

Gase added, however, that escapability is a big part of Tannehill’s game, and Gase wouldn’t want to put Tannehill on the field unless he’s confident that Tannehill can move around as well as ever.

Realistically, that means it’s probably Matt Moore going against the Steelers. Moore has played well so far in relief of Tannehill, and so there’s no need for the Dolphins to rush Tannehill back on the field before he’s fully healthy.

The Steelers opened as 7.5-point favorites against the Dolphins, and that line quickly grew to 10 points, as few think the depleted Dolphins will be able to win on the road.

5 Responses to “Tannehill not practicing today, but not ruled out for Sunday”
  1. ricko1112 says: Jan 4, 2017 12:49 PM

    Moore is a better QB that Tannehill.

  2. citizenstrange says: Jan 4, 2017 12:52 PM

    Whether it is Ryan Tannehill or Matt Moore really doesn’t matter. Both will outplay Small Ben in Big Games and the 15 points of offense he brings to the table.

  3. dickshotdogs says: Jan 4, 2017 12:53 PM

    I would really like to see The Dolphins win. Really.

  4. cafetero1075 says: Jan 4, 2017 12:54 PM

    Tannehill is not playing. It’s a game so the Steelers don’t prepare right. I am a Phins fan but I wouldn’t risk Tannehill’s career on this game.

  5. VenerableAxiom says: Jan 4, 2017 12:54 PM

    Only in case of an emergency.

