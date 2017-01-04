Tannehill not practicing today, but not ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2017, 12:46 PM EST

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is not practicing today as Miami gets ready for its Sunday playoff opener at Pittsburgh. But that doesn’t mean Matt Moore is definitely starting.

Miami coach Adam Gase told Pittsburgh reporters today that Tannehill could be back on the practice field tomorrow and would start on Sunday if he can show he’s ready to go after a knee sprain that cut short his regular season.

Gase added, however, that escapability is a big part of Tannehill’s game, and Gase wouldn’t want to put Tannehill on the field unless he’s confident that Tannehill can move around as well as ever.

Realistically, that means it’s probably Matt Moore going against the Steelers. Moore has played well so far in relief of Tannehill, and so there’s no need for the Dolphins to rush Tannehill back on the field before he’s fully healthy.

The Steelers opened as 7.5-point favorites against the Dolphins, and that line quickly grew to 10 points, as few think the depleted Dolphins will be able to win on the road.