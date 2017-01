Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 2:22 PM EST

With the Vikings’ season over, voice of the Vikings Paul Allen now has more time to lend his voice to the PA and Florio podcast.

The wild-card edition is now available for your enjoyment, or otherwise.

Download it now at iTunes or audioBoom or subscribe to it. And feel free to leave a comment saying how annoying Paul is.

This time around, he didn’t make me mad enough to threaten to quit. But he still pissed me off a few times.