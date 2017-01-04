Titans fire both their receivers coaches

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2017, 6:17 PM EST

Titans coach Mike Mularkey spent time during 2016 offseason talking about the need to see more from the team’s wide receivers.

He’s kicking off the 2017 offseason with a search for wide receivers coaches who he believes can bring more to the team than the ones they worked with this year. The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have dismissed wide receivers coach Bob Bratkowski and assistant wide receivers coach Jason Tucker.

“I have a lot of respect for both Bob and Jason and I want to thank them for their work this year,” Mularkey said, via the team’s website. “The search process begins now as we look for a coach to lead the wide receivers and add to our coaching group on offense.”

The Titans shook up their receiving group before the start of the season by trading Dorial Green-Beckham and releasing Justin Hunter, leaving newly signed Rishard Matthews and rookie Tajae Sharpe at the top of the depth chart. The overall results weren’t too different from the previous season, but the Titans offense was much better overall thanks to their improved running game.

Adding another weapon for Marcus Mariota on the outside along with continued growth from Sharpe could have a similar impact on the passing side of things in 2017.