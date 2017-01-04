Tom Savage won’t be available Saturday

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

Not only will Tom Savage not start for the Texans this weekend, he won’t even be active.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Savage would not be available to back up Brock Osweiler, since he was still in the concussion protocol.

That leaves Brandon Weeden as Osweiler’s backup against the Raiders.

Weeden was active for two games earlier this year when Savage was out with an infected elbow, but hasn’t played in more than a year (Dec. 27, 2015).