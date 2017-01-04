 Skip to content

Tom Savage won’t be available Saturday

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2017, 4:18 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Brandon Weeden #5 of the Houston Texans throws against the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Not only will Tom Savage not start for the Texans this weekend, he won’t even be active.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Savage would not be available to back up Brock Osweiler, since he was still in the concussion protocol.

That leaves Brandon Weeden as Osweiler’s backup against the Raiders.

Weeden was active for two games earlier this year when Savage was out with an infected elbow, but hasn’t played in more than a year (Dec. 27, 2015).

2 Responses to “Tom Savage won’t be available Saturday”
  1. intrafinesse says: Jan 4, 2017 4:23 PM

    If Ozweiller gets it done, all will be forgiven. His 18MM will have been worth it (well, not really).
    If he loses, he’s a goat.

  2. 12coltsfan12 says: Jan 4, 2017 4:23 PM

    wow there is a pathetic group of afc playoff teams playing this weekend.

