Tony Lippett fully participates in practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

On Sunday, Patriots receiver Michael Floyd applied a devastating block to Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett. On Wednesday, Lippett fully participated in practice.

He’s listed as having a thigh injury. It appeared when he was flatted by Floyd that Lippett would be much more injured than that.

The 2015 fifth-round draft pick was evaluated for a concussion and returned to the game.

Not practicing for the Dolphins were quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), safety Baccari Rambo (chest), and cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle). Offensive lineman Craig Urbik (knee) fully participated, and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee) was limited.

Coach Adam Gase has said that Tannehill, who suffered a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear to his ACL 24 days ago, could play on Sunday. Which may compel the Steelers to spend time preparing for both he and Matt Moore.