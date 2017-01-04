 Skip to content

Tony Lippett fully participates in practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Jets points after making a catch against Tony Lippett #36 of the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Sunday, Patriots receiver Michael Floyd applied a devastating block to Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett. On Wednesday, Lippett fully participated in practice.

He’s listed as having a thigh injury. It appeared when he was flatted by Floyd that Lippett would be much more injured than that.

The 2015 fifth-round draft pick was evaluated for a concussion and returned to the game.

Not practicing for the Dolphins were quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), safety Baccari Rambo (chest), and cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle). Offensive lineman Craig Urbik (knee) fully participated, and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee) was limited.

Coach Adam Gase has said that Tannehill, who suffered a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear to his ACL 24 days ago, could play on Sunday. Which may compel the Steelers to spend time preparing for both he and Matt Moore.

