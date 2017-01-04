Tuitt, Green listed as full practice participants

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 4, 2017, 3:59 PM EST

The Steelers listed defensive end Stephon Tuitt and tight end Ladarius Green as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Both missed the final two games of the regular season, Tuitt with a knee injury and Green due to a concussion. Tuitt said earlier this week that he planned to play in Sunday’s wildcard playoff game vs. the Dolphins.

Green has a concussion history, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Green had not yet cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol but was “progressing rather well.”

Wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) and tight end Xavier Grimble (ribs) were also listed as full participants.

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), safety Robert Golden (ankle), defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle) and Vince Williams (shoulder) did not practice.