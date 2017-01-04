Tyreek Hill’s 95-yard touchdown cost Marcus Sherels $100,000

Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels had a clause in his contract that paid him a $100,000 bonus if he led the league in punt return average. As of the end of the Vikings’ season on Sunday, Sherels was leading the league and was set to earn that money.
Then Tyreek Hill happened.
Hill returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown on Sunday afternoon, after the Vikings’ game was over. Via Field Yates of ESPN, that return was the difference between Sherels earning that $100,000 bonus and not receiving it.
In the end, Sherels finished the season with 292 yards on 21 punt returns, an average of 13.9 yards per return. Hill finished with 592 yards on 39 punt returns, an average of 15.2 yards per return. But if not for that 95-yard return in Week 17, Hill would have averaged 13.1 yards and finished behind Sherels.
Every year there are NFL players who just miss out on performance incentives. But few miss out in as painful a fashion as Sherels, watching helplessly as another player’s highlight play costs him big money.
Tyreek, the domestic violence offender, shouldn’t even be in the NFL. The dude struck (and choked) his pregnant girlfriend.
This is fine by me. There should be no bonus for Viking incompetence.
Haha. That sucks.
I’m guessing he’ll manage with his 2 mil salary this season and then 2 mil next.
That’s amazing.
>
Sherels also lost out on a Pro Bowl bonus to his own teammate. Cordarrelle Patterson was voted into the Pro Bowl as the return man because he led the league in kickoff return average, but they only return punts in the Pro Bowl.
Boo hoo better start a go fund me page.
I was expecting this to be about Fantasy Football or the like, that’s bad luck!
It all evened out accordingly. Hill may have edged him out by that long punt return, but Sherels had an unfair advantage over the field by getting to face the lackluster special teams unit of the packers 2x.
Pay him anyway. He is one of those guys that earns every penny he makes. Most punt returners take a terrible beating.
scumbag, this hill kid
While I understand domestic violence is a very serious issue, and not be handled lightly, I also feel it a bit much for the 1 strike and your out. Especially when it happened before you were in the NFL.
Of course there is something to play for in week 17. Incentives.
Love Sherels, but him being injured in the close DET and DAL games could have been the difference between 8-8 and 10-6…no bonus…
It’s a shame that a quality person lost money to a human piece of garbage. Such is life though. It’s not fair but nobody ever said it would be.
I see the Vikings are still taking a L.
$30k after taxes…rather not let Uncle Sam rip you off for pocket change.
hosmachine says:
Jan 4, 2017 3:15 PM
———————————————————-
You’re blaming a player for an article someone else wrote? There isn’t a single quote from Sherels complaining about it. You sir, have the logic of 3 year old.
shaggytoodle says:
Jan 4, 2017 3:27 PM
While I understand domestic violence is a very serious issue, and not be handled lightly, I also feel it a bit much for the 1 strike and your out. Especially when it happened before you were in the NFL.
————
So you think that it happening BEFORE he was in the NFL matters? That’s called having PRIOR KNOWLEDGE.
Is it better that something like that happen DURING his NFL career (ala Ray Rice)? We all know how that turned out.
My favorite incentive earned story from week 17. Brian Quick needed 1 catch and 1 yard to earn 275K from The Rams. He got 1 catch for 5 yards. Mission accomplished. Not a bad day where one catch gets you 275 thousand dollars.
Dang, Tyreek, that’s cold!
crownofthehelmet says:
Jan 4, 2017 3:23 PM
It all evened out accordingly. Hill may have edged him out by that long punt return, but Sherels had an unfair advantage over the field by getting to face the lackluster special teams unit of the packers 2x.
/////////////////////////////////////
Actually, the game that enabled Hill take take command of this “contest” was against the Steelers earlier this season. In defeat, he personally had a field day against that soft and overrated team.
Give Marcus the money anyway. Very reliable special teams player.
That is a sweet pic! Props to the photographer using the pan technique.
If I were Hill, I’d probably give $100,000 to Sherels just as a “Sorry dude!”. It’s funny, but I’d also feel bad at the same time.
Cost my fantasy team $200.
crownofthehelmet says:
Jan 4, 2017 3:23 PM
———————————————————-
You mean the lackluster NFC North champs Packers that are playing in the playoffs this weekend, while one of the all time choke jobs of a season 3rd place Vikings are sitting at home this weekend? That lackluster team? I guess it was real unfair!
People talking about Tyreek Hill’s character and how this isn’t fair, etc…he’s a top half of the 1st round talent, likely rookie of the year. His off the field transgression made him slip to the 5th round. That cost him WAY more than $100,000.
The kid messed up really bad. Ugly situation. But where would any of us be without 2nd chances? If he blows it, get him out of there. But give him a chance to turn his life around and make something of his enormous talent.
I seriously wish that the entire lives of those who are slamming this kid could be put out there for all to see. There isnt one of you sanctimonious clowns who wouldnt be running full speed ahead in search of a rock to dive under.
That picture looks like it came out of my View Master Gift Pack!
“I seriously wish that the entire lives of those who are slamming this kid could be put out there for all to see. There isnt one of you sanctimonious clowns who wouldnt be running full speed ahead in search of a rock to dive under.”
I’d wager most of us haven’t hit a woman, especially a pregnant one, in the stomach. Defending this scumbag makes me think you might not find that so terrible. The NFL is a privilege, not a right, and the Chiefs should be ashamed for drafting him.
Sherels is a class guy and a great player — that’s too bad. Hope the Vikes give it to him anyway.
I’m going to write a letter to the commissioner requesting that Hill be kicked out of the league because having him on your roster is an unfair advantage
ghosto72
I agree, most of us have not likely hit a pregnant woman in the stomach. There are MANY other sins though. Condemning bad behavior and condemning an individual are two totally separate things. If he is unrepentant then screw him….if he made a horrible mistake and has learned from it then forgive him.
I’d feel bad for him if he didn’t miss half the season with “women’s troubles.”
@ghost072
The NFL is a job, more specifically a professional occupation. It’s no more a privilege than any other occupation.
I can see the NFLPA Grievance now. At the end of the Vikings season, he did lead in average and therefore, he should get his bonus…..Come on Union, do your jobs…….LOL
Hopefully the Wilfs will pay him the bonus anyway. He certainly has earned it.