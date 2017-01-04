Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2017, 6:46 AM EST

Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount topped the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Bills RB Mike Gillislee had an NFL-high 5.71 yards per carry.

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi was stuffed an NFL-high 37 times this season.

Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six red zone interceptions, twice as many as anyone else.

Ravens K Justin Tucker finished the season 10-for-10 on field goals of 50 yards or longer.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger completed 86.5 percent of his passes late in close games, by far the best in the NFL.

Browns RB Isaiah Crowell’s 85-yard run was the longest in the NFL this season.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton lost two fumbles in the red zone this season.

Although they won their division, the Texans are the 29th best team in the NFL, according to the advanced stats at Football Outsiders.

Colts QB Andrew Luck had an NFL-high 130.1 passer rating in three-receiver formations.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles lost six fumbles, tied for the most in the NFL.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota had the best passer rating in the NFL inside the opponents’ 10-yard line.

The Broncos’ defense allowed a 69.7 passer rating this season, by far the best in the NFL.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had 592 punt return yards, leading the NFL by more than 200 yards.

Raiders RB Latavius Murray ran for eight touchdowns in the first half this season, the most in the NFL.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw an NFL-high 21 interceptions.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott led the league by more than 300 rushing yards.

Giants RB Paul Perkins was stuffed on only five of his 112 carries this season, best rate in the NFL.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz finished his rookie season with 16 interceptions and 14 fumbles.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins had 44 passes of 25 or more yards, most in the NFL.

Bears RB Jordan Howard averaged 6.0 yards per carry on first-and-10, best in the NFL.

The Lions had the worst pass defense in the NFL as measured by passer rating, allowing a 106.5 rating for the season.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery picked up 6.3 yards a carry in the first half this season, best in the NFL.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford had a record-setting 71.6 percent completion rate.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan led the NFL with a 117.1 passer rating.

Panthers QB Cam Newton had career lows in passer rating, completion percentage, yards per pass, rushing yards and yards per carry.

Saints QB Drew Brees hit the 5,000-yard mark for the fifth time.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston threw 11 first half interceptions, most in the NFL.

Rams P Johnny Hekker set an NFL record with a 46.0 net average, as well as 51 punts inside the 20-yard line and just one touchback.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 92.6 passer rating was a career low, as was his total of 259 rushing yards.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 catches and was the oldest player to lead the league in receiving since Jerry Rice in 1995.

49ers QB Colin Kaepernick ran 14 times on third downs and picked up 12 first downs, the best rate in the NFL.