Wide receiver Hall of Fame waiting list grows

Some of the Hall of Fame’s voters tried last year to justify picking receiver Marvin Harrison over receiver Terrell Owens by trashing Owens.
And, this year, Owens most likely will get in.
The truth is that there’s a waiting list among receivers, and that the question isn’t whether one is better than the other but whether one has been waiting longer than the other. It’s one of the unspoken realities of the effort to orderly sift through a list of Hall of Fame finalists that routinely snubs 66.6 percent of them.
Without a broader sensitivity to the progression of the players from finalist to inductee, some finalists may fall through the cracks — especially when the process selects five winners from a collection of players of every different position, shape, and size. It’s an understandable part of the process, and the process would have more integrity with the fans and the members of the media who aren’t in the room for the debate if they’d admit that there’s a degree of necessary coordination about who gets in this year, who gets in next year, and so on.
In 2009, for example, Randall McDaniel didn’t make it because he was one of the five best eligible candidates. He got in because, as one voter explained it at the time, there was a concern that if he didn’t make it then, he’d continue to be overlooked indefinitely.
This year, with Owens and Isaac Bruce among the 15 finalists, Owens will get in and Bruce will wait. Then, when Randy Moss becomes one the 15 finalists, he’ll wait behind Bruce. And so on, with one receiver after another making it not because he’s better than the other receiver who is on the list of 15 but because he has been waiting longer.
It’s unclear where Hines Ward fits within this formula. The two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XL MVP, and 1,000-catch wideout didn’t make it to the list of 15. In comparison to some of the other current finalists, however, Ward is more deserving.
Also not among the final 15 was receiver Torry Holt. At some point, he’ll potentially migrate to the list of 15 — and then potentially get in.
The problem is that, with only five getting in every year, there will always be a crop of first-time candidates that will complicate the analysis. Eventually, Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson and Calvin Johnson and Steve Smith and Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin will be added to the equation. Eventually, someone will be waiting a very long time to get a bronze bust, or won’t get one at all.
Love or hate Owens, he should get in first ballot. He was that good. An ass? yes, but who isn’t?
When it is Randy Moss time, I don’t know you keep him off the first ballot. Again, an ass? yes, but who isn’t?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA @ Randy Moss having to wait for Isaac Bruce to get inducted first.
Was that an attempt at humor, a hot take, or do you actually believe that?
As an Eagles fan I’ll never forget the excitement when they finally signed him and then his Super Bowl performance. I still think he could have had an even better career if he never did sit-ups and forced his way out of Philly. Now, what team do you associate T.O. with? Perhaps the 9ers, where he started and had his biggest moment.
Maybe the problem isn’t that only 5 get in, maybe the problem is that it’s hard to judge some of these players as the game has changed and passing yardage has been easily piled-up.
As good as Owens’s numbers are his negatives are as big an issue as Ricky Watters’s “For Who? For What?” Owens was only a team player as long as he got most of the plays going his way.
Terrell Owens may be the least anticipated acceptance speech in HOF history.
Terrell Owens and Randy Moss are so much better than the other WRs waiting to get in that they deserve to get bumped ahead of them for induction.
Im sorry but he does not deserve to be in the hall!!!
I think Bruce, Holt and Owens deserve to be in the hall of very good but the HoF is reserved for players like Moss.
Ward should get in ahead of Owens but not in front of Moss.
i think the glut of receivers waiting to make the hof is decent evidence that maybe the standard for hof receiver is too low.
modern rules make accumulating gaudy receiving stats far too easy.
isaac bruce and torry holt were very good players for a long time. hof worthy? meh
to, moss, megatron, and to a lesser extent fitz, were game changing players. all are hof worth.
reggie wayne, bruce, holt, were great system players. i’m skeptical they could have produced 80% of their output given the situation that fitz or megatron had to deal with in their careers.
This reminds me of the type of thinking voters applied when awarding the ’94 NCAA D-I National Championship, which was awarded less on merit – and more by the voters reasoning that the then-imminently retiring Head Coach for Nebraska – “Dr. Tom Osborne” – deserved his lifetime achievement award.
These awards by voters are somewhat suspect, and why the Gino Torrettas of the worlds win Heisman Trophies over the Marshall Faulks of the world.
Players like Art Monk who was #2 in receptions when he retired and Andre Reed who was # 2 in receptions and #3 in yardage at one time had to wait years to get in to HOF. because the game changed to a more pass friendly league. Players were protected more and put up bigger numbers. The league and HOF should either have an exception year and clean up the backlog, or tell everyone to shut up and get in line.
sirjoeshmoe2015 says:
Jan 4, 2017 2:14 PM
Except Ricky Watters’ career pales in comparison to Owens.