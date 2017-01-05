49ers expected to interview Tom Cable, Seahawks execs next week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 10:46 AM EST

Shortly after the 49ers fired head coach Chip Kelly and General Manager Trent Baalke, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reported that the team put together a list of candidates for their replacements that included Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable and a pair of Seahawks personnel executives.

Cable couldn’t interview with the team this week because the Seahawks are hosting the Lions on Saturday night, but he’ll be allowed to interview next week regardless of the result of that game. Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that he is expected to do just that.

Cable has head coaching experience in both college and the NFL. He went 11-35 over four seasons at Idaho and 17-27 over parts of three seasons with the Raiders. He’s been in his current role with the Seahawks since the Raiders chose not to renew his contract after the 2010 season.

Pelissero reports that Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer are also expected to interview with the Niners next week.