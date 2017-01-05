49ers interviewing a pair of Packers for G.M. opening today

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 8:41 AM EST

The Giants aren’t the only team rolling into Green Bay this week with a lot on the line.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, 49ers officials will be in Wisconsin today to interview Packers executives Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst for their vacant General Manager job.

They’re also scheduled to meet with Vikings personnel man George Paton on Friday, making a quick lap through the NFC North as they conduct coach and G.M. searches simultaneously.

Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf, has been viewed by some as a possible or eventual replacement for Packers G.M. Ted Thompson. He came through the pro personnel ranks and is now Green Bay’s director of football operations, while Gutekunst was promoted to director of player personnel after rising through the college scouting ranks.