49ers interviewing a pair of Packers for G.M. opening today

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 8:41 AM EST
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 8: Ron Wolf and his son Eliot pose with Wolf's bust during the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Giants aren’t the only team rolling into Green Bay this week with a lot on the line.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, 49ers officials will be in Wisconsin today to interview Packers executives Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst for their vacant General Manager job.

They’re also scheduled to meet with Vikings personnel man George Paton on Friday, making a quick lap through the NFC North as they conduct coach and G.M. searches simultaneously.

Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf, has been viewed by some as a possible or eventual replacement for Packers G.M. Ted Thompson. He came through the pro personnel ranks and is now Green Bay’s director of football operations, while Gutekunst was promoted to director of player personnel after rising through the college scouting ranks.

4 Comments
4 Responses to “49ers interviewing a pair of Packers for G.M. opening today”
  1. ariani1985 says: Jan 5, 2017 8:48 AM

    To learn how to draft a good QB and the rest absolute garbage?

  2. yooperman says: Jan 5, 2017 8:57 AM

    Don’t let this train leave the station. Put Ted on it.

  3. viper0290 says: Jan 5, 2017 9:07 AM

    Why? They draft horribly. If it wasn’t for Rodgers they would be a 4 win team

  4. h0metownzero says: Jan 5, 2017 9:08 AM

    If you really want great football minds, you come to Green Bay.

