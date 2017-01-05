 Skip to content

49ers to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 4:11 PM EST
The 49ers are continuing their wide-net search for a new General Manager, and have scheduled an interview with another young up-and-coming candidate.

A league source tells PFT the 49ers asked permission today to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane.

Beane has 19 years experience, all in the Panthers organization. He rose through the ranks there, and served as interim G.M. between the firing of Marty Hurney and their hiring of Dave Gettleman.

But Gettleman retained Beane and has come to rely on him over the years, with Beane taking an increasing role as time has passed in terms of draft day strategy and personnel.

4 Responses to “49ers to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane”
  1. thegreatgabbert says: Jan 5, 2017 4:14 PM

    Most famous as the innovator of “Brandon Ball” team building.

  2. blitzinc43 says: Jan 5, 2017 4:28 PM

    As a close friend of the organization its becoming clear that the days of JT O’Sullivan will be unavoidably mirrored long into the future.

  3. mnrasslinggovjesse says: Jan 5, 2017 4:41 PM

    Just a beane counter?

  4. redandgoldhitman52 says: Jan 5, 2017 4:47 PM

    Doesn’t matter who the niners hire. As long as krapernick is on the niners, this team is going nowhere.

