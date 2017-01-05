49ers to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 4:11 PM EST

The 49ers are continuing their wide-net search for a new General Manager, and have scheduled an interview with another young up-and-coming candidate.

A league source tells PFT the 49ers asked permission today to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane.

Beane has 19 years experience, all in the Panthers organization. He rose through the ranks there, and served as interim G.M. between the firing of Marty Hurney and their hiring of Dave Gettleman.

But Gettleman retained Beane and has come to rely on him over the years, with Beane taking an increasing role as time has passed in terms of draft day strategy and personnel.

