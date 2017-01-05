 Skip to content

A.J. Hawk announces his retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos stiff arms linebacker A.J. Hawk #50 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL had largely decided that A.J. Hawk retired, and he has joined them in that decision.

Via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the veteran linebacker is retiring after 11 seasons in the league.

He was with the Falcons briefly this season but was cut in October. He spent last year with the Bengals and was a capable fill-in for them when injuries hit last year, starting 11 games.

His first nine years in the league might not have justified the No. 5 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, but he was an utterly capable and durable linebacker for them.

  1. h0metownzero says: Jan 5, 2017 10:40 AM

    Great Packer. He leaves a legacy that includes a ring.

