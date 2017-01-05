A.J. Hawk announces his retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EST

The NFL had largely decided that A.J. Hawk retired, and he has joined them in that decision.

Via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the veteran linebacker is retiring after 11 seasons in the league.

He was with the Falcons briefly this season but was cut in October. He spent last year with the Bengals and was a capable fill-in for them when injuries hit last year, starting 11 games.

His first nine years in the league might not have justified the No. 5 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, but he was an utterly capable and durable linebacker for them.