Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the month

When the Packers were 4-6 in late November, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the team could run the table and make the playoffs.
The Packers did just that over the final six weeks of the season, leaving them with an NFC North title and a home game against the Giants this Sunday. Rodgers was a major reason for making that happen and his play over the final five weeks made him the NFC’s final offensive player of the month for the 2016 season.
Rodgers was 102-of-161 for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns without throwing an interception over that span. He also ran for a touchdown during a streak that took away memories of the team’s offensive struggles on their way to that 4-6 record and put Rodgers back into the discussion of MVP candidates this year.
He might not wind up with that award, but the run kept the Packers in position to challenge for bigger team goals that seemed out of reach not so long ago.
Congrats Aaron takes us to the Super Bowl !!!!
Dude went Aaron Rodgers (literally) the last 6 weeks of the year, culminating with a dagger in the heart of Lions fans. Zorro much?
Ends Sunday.
he did spend most of the time complaining to the refs.
What a QB. What an athlete. What a leader of men.
This is better football.
For better people.
justintuckrule says:
Jan 5, 2017 10:05 AM
Ends Sunday.
_________________
Nope. he’s due and you’re out.
It’s so great having this guy lead the Packers.
Just think. We could have someone with no talent like the Vikings or Steelers.
>
ryder09 says:
Jan 5, 2017 10:06 AM
he did spend most of the time complaining to the refs.
I take it you were there to hear what they were talking about? Lip reading perhaps?
And Sam Bradford was tabbed good enough to start by his own team. Congrats Sam!
A Rod, the Bad Man that will put the dagger into the heart of Shady Brady in SB 51. That’s a fact, jack.
He should send gifts to the officials. Without them, he has half the TD’s and half the yards he had for the month. His WR’s always push off, and his OL always holds, that’s Packer football.
I think this guy could learn a lot from Meisha Tate as far as how to handle his situation and how to be a true leader and champion. Maybe then he can realize his true potential and stop having all of these highs and lows each year.
And just last week Sam Bradford was deemed “good enough to start” by the Vikings. That’s one heck of an honor!
With already having 5 MVP wins by QB’s in the last 21 years (roughly 1 every 4 years), I think Green Bay should stop hoarding them.
Therefore, my vote goes to Matt Ryan. But congrats to “washed up” ole Aaron Rodgers on another MVP type season!
I love having a good quarterback on my favorite team. It’s nice to be relavent EVERY year.
I hope Ryan wins the MVP. Then I hope angry Aaron goes to Atlanta for a reckoning.
ad28bestever says:
Jan 5, 2017 10:25 AM
He should send gifts to the officials. Without them, he has half the TD’s and half the yards he had for the month. His WR’s always push off, and his OL always holds, that’s Packer football.
===================================
It’s fun to make things up and make silly assumptions when someone you don’t like is having success, isn’t it?
The officials could care less who wins.
I’d like to take this opportunity to point out that there were many, many Packer fans commenting here when the Packers were 4-6 who were calling for Rodgers to be benched in favor of some guy named Hundley.
Such knowledgeable and loyal fans.
The greatest franchise in the NFL deserves it’s greatest QB.
The greatest fans in the NFL deserve it’s greatest QB.
Your Green Bay Packers.
Better football.
For better people.