Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the month

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 9:55 AM EST

When the Packers were 4-6 in late November, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the team could run the table and make the playoffs.

The Packers did just that over the final six weeks of the season, leaving them with an NFC North title and a home game against the Giants this Sunday. Rodgers was a major reason for making that happen and his play over the final five weeks made him the NFC’s final offensive player of the month for the 2016 season.

Rodgers was 102-of-161 for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns without throwing an interception over that span. He also ran for a touchdown during a streak that took away memories of the team’s offensive struggles on their way to that 4-6 record and put Rodgers back into the discussion of MVP candidates this year.

He might not wind up with that award, but the run kept the Packers in position to challenge for bigger team goals that seemed out of reach not so long ago.