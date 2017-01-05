Anthony Lynn set to interview with Bills on Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

The Bills have plenty of information about Anthony Lynn after he spent the last two years in the organization and closed out the 2016 season as their interim head coach, all of which makes him a candidate for the permanent head coaching position.

It doesn’t get him a pass on the formal interview process, however. Per John Wawrow of the Associated Press, Lynn will have that interview on Thursday.

It’s the second interview of the coaching search season for Lynn. He spoke to the 49ers on Wednesday, which was the same day that the Bills interviewed Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott for their opening.

Early word in Buffalo was that Lynn was the odds-on favorite to get the job, something that General Manager Doug Whaley said wasn’t the case in a Monday press conference. In addition to the 49ers, Lynn has also drawn interest from the Jaguars and Rams.