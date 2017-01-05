Bears chairman willing to be patient with coach and G.M.

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 6:28 AM EST

For all the talk about potential coaching shakeups in Chicago, the changes so far have been subtle at best.

But even though Bears chairman George McCaskey pledged confidence and patience in coach John Fox and General Manager Ryan Pace, the reality that they’re 9-23 in two seasons with those two at the helm is not lost on him.

“[Pace] talked from the beginning about how this was going to take time, about how we needed to be patient,.” McCaskey said, via John Mullin of CSNChicago.com. “I told him I’m not a patient person but I promised him that I would be patient.

“With all the adversity that we’ve had, I like the steady hand that he and John have had on the team. These guys fought for each other all season. They never pointed fingers. And I think that’s a credit to the type of player that we have. And I think it’s also a credit to John and his coaching staff for keeping them together.

“Like I said, I’m not a patient person. But I promised Ryan that I would be patient.”

It was worth wondering about his commitment, since former G.M. Phil Emery and coach Marc Trestman had two seasons and went 13-19 before being dismissed.

But a run of bad injury luck and the uncertainty at quarterback likely bought them another year, a chance they probably shouldn’t squander.