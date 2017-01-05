Bills statement on Tyrod Taylor surgery has kind of a tone

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 11:29 AM EST

In response to quarterback Tyrod Taylor announcing his own surgery on social media this morning, the Bills have sent out an official response.

By way of confirming that Taylor had groin surgery in Philadelphia this morning, the Bills sent out the following release:

“Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers and elected to have surgery this morning. The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning’s procedure.”

The word choice of “elected” there is meaningful, considering they have $27.5 million on the line in injury guarantees if Taylor can’t pass a physical by March 11.

Of course, there’s a chance Taylor can pass a physical.

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul also had surgery performed by Dr. Meyers in early December, and is talking about returning for playoff action. If Taylor’s recovery is at six weeks, it would fall safely within the range that would protect them.

But every patient is different and responds to surgery differently, and the difference could potentially be expensive and complicated for them.