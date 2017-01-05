Bills statement on Tyrod Taylor surgery has kind of a tone

In response to quarterback Tyrod Taylor announcing his own surgery on social media this morning, the Bills have sent out an official response.
By way of confirming that Taylor had groin surgery in Philadelphia this morning, the Bills sent out the following release:
“Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers and elected to have surgery this morning. The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning’s procedure.”
The word choice of “elected” there is meaningful, considering they have $27.5 million on the line in injury guarantees if Taylor can’t pass a physical by March 11.
Of course, there’s a chance Taylor can pass a physical.
Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul also had surgery performed by Dr. Meyers in early December, and is talking about returning for playoff action. If Taylor’s recovery is at six weeks, it would fall safely within the range that would protect them.
But every patient is different and responds to surgery differently, and the difference could potentially be expensive and complicated for them.
Why do I feel like there are 27,000,000 reasons for something to go wrong with either the surgery or the recovery? Not that I wouldn’t mind seeing the $$ going to a player rather than the billionaires…
curious. Should he have elected, chosen or decided, would the statement mean anything different?
The cold hard facts, from The Buffalo News…..
Progress was nowhere to be found for the Buffalo Bills in 2016.
A defense that finished 19th in the league in 2015 occupied the exact same spot this past season. The offense went from 13th in 2015 in yards to 16th in 2016. An 8-8 record in 2015 was followed up by a 7-9 mark. Over the past three seasons, the team is 24-24. Mediocrity, thy name is Bills.
Coach Rex Ryan ultimately paid the price, losing his job less than two full seasons into a five-year contract. Reset the counter, spin the wheel and try again. That’s familiar territory for a team that has missed the postseason for 17 straight seasons.
I wouldn’t be surprised, I think a lot of people would undergo a minor surgery in exchange for $27.5 million. I think he may purpsefully fail his physical next year too.
Surgery March 10 would have been amusing
Hmmm,…do you think Tyrod’s agent may have retained a personal injury attorney…?
Don’t you just love the NFL and its hiprocracy! At a time when player
safety and health are at issue along with the idea of independent diagnosis being the “right way to go ” ( concussion ), one sees the true
stance of NFL teams in situations like this. Teams just hate when their
hired Doctors are second guessed.
Tyrod will be fine for the physical in March, after he passes the physical, the ball will be in Whaleys hands in reference to his renegotiated contract. Since Whaley made the deal, they should pay the man his 27.5 Mill and see if the Bills can improve on the 7-9 debacle of a season this year. A solid draft taking a safety and wide reciever high in the draft should enable this team to make the play-offs (whoever the coach is). Go Bills !!
Why would you rather see the money go to a player who is doing absolutely nothing to earn that money rather than his teammates who will be on the field actually doing their job? Him “earning” $27 million through a fake injury hurts his teammates financially as well as all Bills fans who want to field a team and could use that cap money that would be frauduently wasted through a phantom injury.
If the injury is real, then it’s fair game… but I am a little skeptical.
Something tells me he’ll be using a walker and neck brace in public for the next few months.
I hope Tyrod fails the physical March 11 and passes with flying colors March 12.
Dr. William Meyers preforming the groin surgery.
I’m glad to see he is following in his fathers footsteps. Dr. Oscar Meyers Groin specialist.
what an absolutely pathetic franchise.
Hopefully Taylor makes a speedy, full recovery. Hopefully he goes to another team where he can start, maybe Denver. Would like to see the Bills overhaul include a real head coach and a real QB.
There is nothing planned here to NOT pass a physical. On the contrary IMO. The guy is having surgery immediately so he will be ok for a physical and OTAs. Problem these days is everyone is looking for a hidden agenda behind every decision a player makes.
Rex or no Rex. This coach or that coach in Buffalo has no bearing on the fact the player had groin problem. The team knew there was an issue. The player elected , chose, decided, that having surgery now is in HIS best interest because IF Buffalo does not keep him he is going to have to pass a physical for some other team. Get it ?