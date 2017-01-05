Bosa named AFC Rookie of the Month

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 10:21 AM EST

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been named the AFC Rookie of the Month for December, his second rookie of the month award this season.

Despite getting a late start due to a contract dispute and then an injury, Bosa was a dominant player for the Chargers.

He finished his rookie season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games. He brings home the player of the month award after totaling six sacks over the season’s final five games.

Bosa is the first defensive end to win multiple rookie of the month awards since Dwight Freeney did it in 2002. He collected at least a half-sack in each of his team’s last six games and had three multiple sack games in his rookie season.