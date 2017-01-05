Byron Maxwell still not practicing for Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

Three days away from the team’s first playoff game since 2009, the Dolphins could be without one of their top defensive backs.

Cornerback Byron Maxwell, who missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, also missed practice on Thursday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill likewise did not practice; he’s reportedly out with a knee injury suffered more than three weeks ago. As explained on Thursday’s PFT Live by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tannehill could return if the Dolphins beat the Steelers and advance to the divisional round.

Safety Baccari Rambo, who missed practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, participated Thursday on a limited basis. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee) was limited in practice, and offensive lineman Kraig Urbik (knee) and cornerback Tony Lippett (thigh) practiced in full.