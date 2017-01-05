Cardinals sign former Patriots wideout Aaron Dobson

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 12:54 PM EST

The Patriots took an unwanted wide receiver off the Cardinals hands a few weeks ago, so it’s only fair that the Cardinals returned the favor by signing a guy the Patriots couldn’t wait to get rid of.

At least their new one doesn’t have a rap sheet.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cards signed former Patriots second-round pick Aaron Dobson to a futures contract, along CFL punter Richie Leone.

Dobson had a short stint with the Lions this year, but didn’t catch a pass there. He didn’t catch that many more for the Patriots after a moderately productive rookie year (37 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns). Of course, he only played 12 games the following two years because of injuries.

That’s hardly what they expected after using the 59th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft on the former Marshall product, proof that Bill Belichick sometimes misses too.

The Patriots claimed former Cardinals wideout Michael Floyd last month after the Cards cut him following a DUI arrest, and Floyd had a touchdown and a huge block on a Julian Edelman touchdown.