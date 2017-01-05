Chargers confirm they interviewed Mike Smith

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EST

The Chargers confirmed that they interviewed Buccaneers defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Mike Smith for their vacant head coaching job on Thursday.

The interview with Smith was the team’s first. They’ve been linked mostly to defensive-minded candidates including Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Smith was the Falcons head coach from 2008-14 and was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2008. After taking a year away from coaching, his Buccaneers defense ranked among the top 10 in interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles in 2016.