Chargers confirm they interviewed Mike Smith

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Team Owner Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons and Mike Smith, defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers converse during pregame warmups at Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chargers confirmed that they interviewed Buccaneers defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Mike Smith for their vacant head coaching job on Thursday.

The interview with Smith was the team’s first. They’ve been linked mostly to defensive-minded candidates including Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Smith was the Falcons head coach from 2008-14 and was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2008. After taking a year away from coaching, his Buccaneers defense ranked among the top 10 in interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles in 2016.

2 Responses to “Chargers confirm they interviewed Mike Smith”
  1. sdcharger123 says: Jan 5, 2017 6:11 PM

    Probably my least favorite of the potential HC’s for the Chargers. However, I can see why they would go with someone like Smith over any of the coordinators. I have a feeling his head coaching experience puts him ahead of everyone else after Chargers went the coordinator route w/ McCoy and didn’t succeed. I hope I’m wrong, cause I would be really happy with Toub or Patricia.

  2. xavier179 says: Jan 5, 2017 6:12 PM

    Chargers appear to be doing something right.

