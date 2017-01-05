Chargers will head east to interview McDermott, Patricia

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 6:49 PM EST

The Chargers conducted their first interview for their vacant head coaching job Thursday, and they more interviews scheduled over the next several days.

After interviewing Mike Smith in San Diego on Thursday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the team’s four-man interview team will travel to Rhode Island Friday to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The report said that location was chosen so that the Chargers can also interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on Saturday.

Per the Union-Tribune report, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub will interview Sunday. The team has also reportedly requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Thursday, NFL Network reported that the Chargers have requested an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Per the report, the team’s interview group consists of president of football operations John Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco, owner and chairman Dean Spanos and vice president of football administration Ed McGuire.