Chargers will head east to interview McDermott, Patricia

The Chargers conducted their first interview for their vacant head coaching job Thursday, and they more interviews scheduled over the next several days.
After interviewing Mike Smith in San Diego on Thursday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the team’s four-man interview team will travel to Rhode Island Friday to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The report said that location was chosen so that the Chargers can also interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on Saturday.
Per the Union-Tribune report, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub will interview Sunday. The team has also reportedly requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Thursday, NFL Network reported that the Chargers have requested an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
Per the report, the team’s interview group consists of president of football operations John Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco, owner and chairman Dean Spanos and vice president of football administration Ed McGuire.
Why any coach would want to go to that dumpster fire is beyond me. Spanos has proven time and time again he’s too dumb to be an owner. Along with about half of the NFL owners, I might add.
I thought you couldn’t be interviewed to switch teams until your team season was over…if I was owner or part of the team I would not be happy knowing one my coaches has his mind on next year already when there is still a goal within reach …
They will never hire Patricia. He would make too much sense, something the Chargers know nothing about.
“Why any coach would want to go to that dumpster fire is beyond me”
Very simple. 5 million+ a year guaranteed, guaranteed for at least 2 years. This is a life changing amount of money for the person who gets the job and their family.
Two years of crap to be set for life.
No good coach will come to San Diego, the last time they had a good one they fired him for going 14-2.
I don’t know why you’d hire any Patriots coach. They work for the best ever and whatever success they have HAS to be discounted by the fact they work under Belichick’s umbrella. Especially a defensive coach like Patricia.