Chris Spielman: Special-teams coaches should get consideration for head-coaching jobs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 6:32 PM EST

Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub is a candidate for head-coaching jobs in San Diego and Denver. It’s a rare phenomenon, but it’s long overdue for special-teams coaches to get serious consideration for running their own teams.

“Those are guys that are used to coaching a bunch of people at a time, right?” former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman said on Wednesday’s PFT Live. “They have communication with both offensive and defensive guys. So when I look at it, just because a guy isn’t the head of a tremendous defense or a productive offense that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t be a head coach. If you look at special-teams coaches, their job probably correlates more with being a head coach than any other position on a team. So as you move forward and I think the latest one to prove that he’s pretty darn good would be John Harbaugh, correct?”

Absolutely correct. Harbaugh was a special-teams coordinator for eight years in Philadelphia. He spent one year as a secondary coach before getting the job in Baltimore. It’s worked out fairly well for the Ravens, and for Harbaugh.

Whether it’s Toub or someone else, special-teams coordinators should be getting consideration to be hired directly from their current jobs, without a palate cleanser as a “real” coach. That starts by stripping away the stigma that special-teams coordinators are on a non-head-coaching track by making a special-teams coordinator a head coach, and by having that coach thrive.

For more from Chris Spielman, who provided valuable insights on a variety of topics, check out the video.