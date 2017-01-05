 Skip to content

Chris Spielman: Special-teams coaches should get consideration for head-coaching jobs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 6:32 PM EST
May 25, 2014: Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub talks with his potential return men during the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp at the University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub is a candidate for head-coaching jobs in San Diego and Denver. It’s a rare phenomenon, but it’s long overdue for special-teams coaches to get serious consideration for running their own teams.

“Those are guys that are used to coaching a bunch of people at a time, right?” former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman said on Wednesday’s PFT Live. “They have communication with both offensive and defensive guys. So when I look at it, just because a guy isn’t the head of a tremendous defense or a productive offense that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t be a head coach. If you look at special-teams coaches, their job probably correlates more with being a head coach than any other position on a team. So as you move forward and I think the latest one to prove that he’s pretty darn good would be John Harbaugh, correct?”

Absolutely correct. Harbaugh was a special-teams coordinator for eight years in Philadelphia. He spent one year as a secondary coach before getting the job in Baltimore. It’s worked out fairly well for the Ravens, and for Harbaugh.

Whether it’s Toub or someone else, special-teams coordinators should be getting consideration to be hired directly from their current jobs, without a palate cleanser as a “real” coach. That starts by stripping away the stigma that special-teams coordinators are on a non-head-coaching track by making a special-teams coordinator a head coach, and by having that coach thrive.

For more from Chris Spielman, who provided valuable insights on a variety of topics, check out the video.

